PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — Local essential oils company, dōTERRA, has organized the Mālama Maui – Disaster Relief Fund in response to wildfires that have destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Maui.

The fundraiser, through its dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, is matching every dollar (up to $100,000) to support nonprofit organizations in Maui. According to a press release, this will provide emergency necessities, supplies, and accommodations, as well as help rebuild Lahaina and other affected communities.

With a fundraising goal of $100,000, dōTERRA plans to give $200,000 to directly support these nonprofits.

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted by the devastation in Hawaii,” said Missy Larsen, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact at dōTERRA. “We invite all to join us as we engage in the rebuilding of this beautiful community and island gem.”

According to the press release, dōTERRA Healing Hands and Wellness Advocate leaders have been working to partner with organizations on the ground to meet the immediate and future needs of those affected. In one day, dōTERRA Healing Hands expedited 4,500 Emergency Relief Hygiene Kits to be distributed to those in need.

Jake Reis, dōTERRA’s Pacific Region-Business Development Director, and a native Hawaiian said, “We send our aloha, our prayers, and all of our support to the people and ohana in Maui. We are working to determine how we may best serve your needs and provide relief in every way we are equipped.”

According to Reis, besides donating to the dōTERRA Healing Hands match program, you can also purchase hygiene kits to help support locals’ urgent basic needs.

To purchase Relief Hygiene Kits, you can visit dōTERRA’s website. To donate to the relief fund, visit here.