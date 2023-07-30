PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The Provo Police Department has been sharing reminders about hot days, cars, and children on its Facebook page.

One of those reminders was from Captain Sam Armstrong, who explained that on hot days, car interior temperatures can increase up to 40 degrees hotter than the outside temperature in just one hour.

Last year in the U.S., 33 children reportedly died of heat stroke in vehicles, according to Armstrong.

Heat stroke begins when a person’s internal core temperature reaches 104 degrees, Armstrong said. Children can reportedly die at 107 degrees.

Armstong said that children’s body temperatures rise three to five times faster than an adult’s — meaning that even for a two-year-old, that temperature increase can happen within one hour.

The police department said to not leave children or pets in a car. They said that if you see a child or pet in a car, look for the owner, but if the owner cannot be found, call the police.

In case of emergency, Utah has a Good Samaritan Law in place for civil damages that occurred in the course of rendering emergency care.

The law states that those who give emergency care at or near the scene of an emergency “gratuitously and in good faith” are not liable for any civil damages or penalties as a result of that care unless the person is grossly negligent or caused the emergency.

It is important to note, however, that this law applies to children, not pets.

According to Attorney Greg Skordas, the Good Samaritan Law allows a person to break into a car to save a child, but not pets.

“They can do whatever they need to do to open the car, to break a window to save the child and to get that child out of what could be a dangerous situation,” Skordas said. “That doesn’t apply to pets in the car, only to the humans.”