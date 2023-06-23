Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A domestic disturbance ended with SWAT involvement at a Salt Lake City apartment after the suspect refused to leave and surrender to police on Thursday.

Alejandro Navarro, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and faces several misdemeanor charges including assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child, obstruction of justice, and intoxication.

Police responded to the call of a domestic disturbance around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex near 1800 West and Independence Boulevard.

Navarro had allegedly been drinking from the night before and got into an argument with the victim. According to the booking affidavit, Navarro broke several items in the home including sheetrock, a desktop computer, and dining room furniture throughout the argument. Police say a child was inside the apartment, but in a separate room, during the disturbance.

When police arrived, the victim was able to safely leave the home and spoke with officers about the situation. The victim told police the child was also able to leave safely and was with family members.

Officers with Salt Lake City Police Department attempted to contact Navarro though he allegedly refused to exit the apartment. After several failed attempts, officers requested the help of SWAT and Crisis negotiators.

When SWAT and negotiators arrived, they began making attempts to contact Navarro, who eventually surrendered to law enforcement without any further incident. According to SLCPD, on-scene paramedics treated Navarro for injuries he suffered unrelated to the police response.