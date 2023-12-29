EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — The family of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a car earlier this week spoke out on Thursday, Dec. 28, saying doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the child was hit around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 after accidentally falling off a curb at the intersection of Pony Express Parkway and Porters Crossing. When first responders arrived, the boy was conscious but reportedly suffering from head trauma and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for care.

The boy’s aunt, Kristen Wardle said on Thursday that her nephew — whose identity has been withheld out of respect for the family and their privacy — was still in serious condition but that doctors are optimistic.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of love and support for my nephew,” said Wardle. “We have felt your prayers and we feel the divine help that has come since this terrible accident.”

Wardle said the family is grateful for the work of paramedics, life flight, doctors, nurses, deputies, and community members who have helped the 10-year-old since the moment of the accident.

“We ask that you continue to keep him in your prayers. We also ask that you pray for the drier who was also impacted by this accident,” said Wardle.