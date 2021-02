SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Sandy need help identifying three suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

The suspects have reportedly vandalized about a dozen vehicles around the area of Falcon Park Monday. The incident happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

No other information was provided about the suspects or the vehicles involved.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or was a victim of the burglaries is asked to call police at 801-568-7200.