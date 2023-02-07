WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Dept. has placed Hunter High School and Hunter Elementary School on Lockout Protocol because of “suspicious activity” off-campus, according to the Granite School District.

“Dear Parents, Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools have been placed on Lockout Protocol by the West Valley City Police Department because of suspicious activity off-campus in the neighboring area,” the school district states. “Please do not come to campus as the schools have been secured.”

Officials say there is “no direct threat” to either school and that school is proceeding as normal within the buildings.

Half-day Kindergarten classes at Hunter Elementary will reportedly not be released and afternoon classes will not be available for drop-off until the safety protocol has been lifted.

“Once again, there is no direct threat to our schools and the safety protocols are precautionary in nature,” the school district states. “Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to keep our students and staff safe.”

Authorities are looking for a person of interest at this time.

Updates on this story will be provided as more information becomes available.