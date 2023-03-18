TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Officers were involved in a shooting late Friday night after responding to a reportedly suicidal man, according to Taylorsville Police.

The shooting occurred after the man threatened officers with scissors and a “large, bowie-type knife,” according to a press release.

Officers responded to a home in the area of 4400 S 2200 W around 11 p.m. Friday. Emergency responders were reportedly also called to the scene, as the distressed man was reported to have self-inflicted lacerations.

The homeowner called 911, according to the release, and there were only the two at home during the incident. Police say that upon arriving to the scene, they learned the man, who is around 35 years old, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and possibly schizophrenia.

Officers were then directed to the area where he was last seen and were allegedly confronted by the man with scissors and the bowie-type knife. It was at this point that officers reportedly shot the man.

“During the confrontation, a number of less-lethal tools were used prior to the discharge of officers’ firearms,” the release states.

There were reportedly five officers at the scene, though only two shot their weapons, according to the release. Police say it was “not immediately known how many rounds were fired.”

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His identity is not being released at this time.

“As is protocol, officers from the Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force, Team No. 2, in conjunction with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, are conducting the investigation into the incident.”

No further information is currently available.