DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Suncrest subdivision in Draper saw its share of misfortune recently with all the flooding that this spring has brought. The level of disappointment rose to a new level last weekend when two homes slid off a hill and collapsed.

“People like me aren’t soil experts or engineers. We depend on the builders and the people we buy homes from to give us something that we’ll have as long as we live there,” said Eric Kamradt, whose home was lost due to the slide.

Residents of the neighborhood called on home development company Edge Homes for answers. Edge released a statement today saying, “The events of last Friday night and early Saturday morning were shocking. As a company, we have never experienced such devastating events with our homes. More than anything else, we are incredibly grateful that no one was injured.”

A meeting was held Monday evening by Edge Homes at their headquarters for those in the Suncrest area. Emotions ran high as residents looked for answers. During the Q&A portion of the meeting, a resident was asked to exit due to their lack of meeting decorum.

Many residents expressed their frustration over not having answers from the building company, citing worries over the current safety and values of their homes. Some residents went as far as to say that they wanted out of the subdivision which has caused them so much anguish.

Edge Homes reassured its residents that they would be on-cite every day for the foreseeable future until things are resolved.

They committed to daily updates online for the community to be kept up to date on ongoing progress.