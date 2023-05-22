LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Jurassic times are back this summer as dinosaurs will soon be coming to life at Thanksgiving Point for the second annual Dinosaur Island event.

This summer-long event, hosted from May 27 to August 26, will bring a collection of 32 massive animatronic dinosaurs to the Ashton Gardens, transforming it into a virtual parade of prehistoric species that move and roar for visitors.

These dinosaurs, which can be found throughout the 50-acre Ashton Gardens, give spectators the chance to experience some of the biggest beasts from ancient times, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giganotosaurus, and Brachiosaurus — measuring over 30 feet long and 20 feet high.

In addition, this summer’s Dinosaur Island will feature:

Dinosaur fossils, molds, and models from the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life’s collection on display throughout Thanksgiving Point’s venues. Ancient plants, insects, and other ancient wildlife will also be on display.

from the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life’s collection on display throughout Thanksgiving Point’s venues. Ancient plants, insects, and other ancient wildlife will also be on display. Dino Dash 5k on August 5, 2022. This 5k runs through Dinosaur Island during the cool morning hours.

on August 5, 2022. This 5k runs through Dinosaur Island during the cool morning hours. A Dig Quarry play station where children can dig and discover dinosaur bones like a real paleontologist.

where children can dig and discover dinosaur bones like a real paleontologist. Interactive and themed elements , including mist machines, an “active” volcano, carnival games, dinosaur puppets that explain how they survived in the ancient world, and more.

, including mist machines, an “active” volcano, carnival games, dinosaur puppets that explain how they survived in the ancient world, and more. Free Flight Bird Show every Tuesday and Thursday, showcasing some of the living relatives to dinosaurs.

every Tuesday and Thursday, showcasing some of the living relatives to dinosaurs. Themed concessions, including Brachiosaurus Cheeseburger, Dinosaur Blood drink, and more.

Because Dinosaur Island is a time-ticketed event, guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Ticket prices will range from $17 to $24, with free admission for children 2 years old and under, as well as members of Thanksgiving Point.

To find more information and purchase tickets, go online to the Thanksgiving Point website.