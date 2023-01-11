SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”

The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles out of Salt Lake City. The tremors struck just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Commenters on a post from the Facebook group “You know you’re from Bountiful, UT if…” reported feeling the quake from Ogden to Holladay. Some said they didn’t feel the quake but heard the rumbling and mistook it for a passing snow plow.

According to Michigan Tech University, an earthquake on the scale of the one on Tuesday is often felt and can cause only minor damage. It is estimated about half a million of these earthquakes strike yearly.

There hasn’t been any damage reported from the recent 2.8 quake, but the earthquake does join the many that were felt in Cache County earlier this month. Within 24 hours, Cache County was stirred by three earthquakes over 2.5 on the Richter Scale, with over 100 people reportedly feeling the quakes.

Earlier in November, the northern Utah and southern Idaho area were hit by two 3.6 magnitude earthquakes. The first in Brigham City on Nov. 12 was reportedly felt by over 100 people from Salt Lake City to Logan. The second near Bear Lake, Idaho was just four days later on Nov. 16.

Nearly two years ago, Utah was rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Magna, which was widely felt throughout north-central Utah.

According to the Utah Division of State History, Utah’s largest earthquake was an outstanding 6.6 on the Richter Scale back in March of 1934. Aftershocks continued to rattle the northern part of the state, causing chimneys to fall, windows to burst, damaged buildings and “slightly shifting” the Angel Moroni on the Salt Lake Temple. The 1934 quake reportedly killed two people.