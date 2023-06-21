MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook up western Salt Lake County just before noon on Wednesday, June 21.

Reports of residents in the area feeling the ground quake were still coming in, but as of 1 p.m., over 65 people said they felt the earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake’s epicenter was about two miles northeast of Magna and four miles northwest of West Valley City and was recorded at a depth of 10.5 kilometers – or about 6.5 miles. The epicenter was about a mile south of the epicenter of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Salt Lake Valley in 2020.

The University of Utah Seismograph Station (UUSS) said Wednesday’s earthquake is still an aftershock of the 2020 earthquake. Since 2020, there have been 2,800 aftershocks to the 5.7 earthquake.

“Though the aftershocks have slowed considerably, the earthquake rate near Magna is still above the background seismicity level, indicating that the aftershock sequence is still ongoing,” said The UUSS. “It is normal for aftershocks to continue for years following an earthquake of this size.”

Wednesday’s 2.5 quake is reportedly one of three earthquakes thave have shaken the Magna region in the last 24 hours.

Low-magnitude earthquakes such as the one in Magna on Wednesday are usually not felt, though can be felt at a close proximity to the epicenter.

According to Michigan Tech University, a 2.5 is right on the border of not usually being felt and being often felt with a possibility of minor damage. These low-magnitude earthquakes are recorded in the millions each year.

A 2.5 earthquake also is not likely to cause any significant damage, especially not to the extent of the 2020 earthquake that knocked out power and was felt across the valley.

If you felt Wednesday’s earthquake, you can make a report of your experience with the USGS online.