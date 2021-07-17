DEVELOPING: Juvenile dies in West Jordan ‘tragic incident’

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A juvenile has died in what officers are calling a “tragic incident” in West Jordan, Saturday morning.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 17, a tragic incident occurred involving two boys. At this time, officers have given no indication of the age of the boys, only referring to them as juveniles.

Officers say one boy had died on scene, while another boy had been detained and booked into a juvenile detention center.

While very limited information has been released at this time, officers say an investigation is ongoing.

ABC4 will update this story as it develops.