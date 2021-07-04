Deputy injured during forest patrol in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured during a forest patrol, Sunday.

According to SCSO, on July 4, a 45-year-old deputy sustained injuries from a horse during a mounted forest patrol near the Middle Fork of the Weber River Trail.

Officials state Life Flight and DPS helicopters were able to extract the deputy and then transport him to an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time what the current condition of the deputy is.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.