EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utahn’s murder charges were amended Wednesday for a DUI crash in 2022 where he reportedly killed two three-year-old boys.

Kent Cody Barlow, 26, was charged with two counts of murder, which were updated to read that Barlow acted with “a depraved indifference to human life,” causing the death of another.

On the evening of May 2, 2022, Barlow crashed his car into a yard in Eagle Mountain, killing two three-year-old boys and injuring his passengers and himself. According to court documents, witnesses reported Barlow driving erratically.

This included Barlow reportedly racing through roads, drifting his car, passing a car he was racing by going into the oncoming lane of traffic, and even “spinning donuts in a dirt area with children playing baseball nearby.”

Right before Barlow allegedly crashed his car into the yard, the passengers in his car were telling him to stop because he was going so fast, court documents state. Barlow blew through a stop sign and an intersection at “well over 100 mph” when his car hit a dip and crashed into a yard, killing the two three-year-old boys in the process.

Results of a blood draw-warrant showed that Barlow had methamphetamine and amphetamines at a very high level in his blood.

Barlow’s next scheduled court date is March 16, and he will attend a statement of discovery issues meeting in the 4th District Court.