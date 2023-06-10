SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Delta plane flying from the JFK airport to LAX was diverted to Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 10, due to mechanical issues, according to a Salt Lake Airport representative.

After landing, an air slide accidentally deployed inside the plane injuring a crew member who had to be transported to the hospital, according to Delta representatives, however, the crew member has since been discharged.

A passenger on the plane privately confirmed these events to ABC4, saying they were just a few rows away from the explosion.

While flying to California, the captain reportedly announced to the 168 passengers on board that there was a problem with the backup system’s temperature instrument, requiring the plane to land in Salt Lake City, according to the New York Post and the passenger.

The Post reported the flight landed without incident and was fixed and ready to take off with the passengers boarded around 1 p.m. when the slide deployed, injuring a crew mate.

A Delta representative said the passengers were then relocated to a secondary plane which landed in LAX that evening.

A Delta spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue. While on the ground, the same aircraft’s slide was deployed by accident. In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they were re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologize for the delay to their travel plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.”

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.