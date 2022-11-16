PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Deer Valley Resort in Park City is the latest ski and snowboarding resort that announced an early opening to its 2022 winter season. Deer Valley will open its slopes on Tuesday, Nov 29 with a special preview for Deer Valley Season Pass holders on Monday, Nov. 28.

The resort reports over 60 inches of natural snowfall from the recent storms that passed through Utah in the last few weeks. Paired with ideal temperatures for snow-making, the conditions were just right to open earlier than originally planned. Resort officials say this will be the first time in decades Deer Valley Resort has opened in November.

Deer Valley Season Pass holders will have early exclusive access to the mountain beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 28. The resort will open to all guests at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“The start of ski season always brings a lot of energy and anticipation and it’s even better when Mother Nature delivers ideal conditions right away,” said Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett. “We are thrilled to have the snow for one of our earliest openings ever while still providing the exceptional on-mountain experience Deer Valley is known for.”

The resort will open with lifts and runs across Bald Eagle and Bald Mountains. Additional terrain will open as snowmaking operations allow.

Visitors to Deer Valley Resort can stay up to date on mountain conditions and lift status, or buy tickets in advance by visiting Deer Valley Resort’s website.