MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) — A Midway resort had an unexpected guest on Wednesday when a deer decided to take a dip in one of its geothermal hot pots and found itself having trouble getting out.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and sergeant were dispatched to Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa at about 9 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a deer stuck in a geothermal hot pot.

“We have several deer that like to roam around the property, but we aren’t sure how this one managed to get into the hot pot,” a Zermatt representative said. “It didn’t appear to be in any major distress but was having trouble getting out.”

Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa

Courtesy of Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa

A geothermal hot pot is a natural hot spring surrounded by mounds of tufa that usually stands 3 to 10 feet high. The hot pot at the resort was about 30 feet deep, officials said.

Carrie Diggs, public information officer for the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, says officials had to make lassos out of ropes and catch the deer by its front and rear. They managed to pull the deer out shortly after that.

The deer survived and is now doing okay, Diggs said.

“From what we can tell, the deer was absolutely fine, just got stuck for a few minutes,” a Zermatt representative said.