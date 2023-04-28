FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — A body was found at the Fruit Heights Park N Ride in Davis County after officers received a call about a deceased person.

The man, thought to be in his 60s, was found deceased at the Park N Ride near 300 North Country Way.

According to Stephanie Dinsmore, spokesperson for Davis County Sheriff, the man was confirmed dead after deputies arrived.

The circumstances behind his death are under investigation. And the identification of the deceased man has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. This page will be updated when ABC4 receives more information.