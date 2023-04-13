A crash on 11400 South in Draper. (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash on I-15 in Draper on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, just above the 11400 South off-ramp from northbound I-15 in Draper. Utah Highway Patrol confirmed with ABC4 the driver of the car died on the scene.

Details are limited as to what caused the crash, but Utah Highway Patrol said that is currently under investigation. The age and identity of the driver have not been released.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the scene of the crash affected the right shoulder and should be cleared by 7:30 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol said no other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash.

No additional details have been provided at this time.