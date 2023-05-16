SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Daybreak Community Association (DCA) is warning residents of a series of animal injuries within the community recently.

According to the DCA, multiple animals have been targeted and injured by blow darts in the area. These animals include wildlife and pets of residents who live in the area.

Daybreak, which surrounds the man-made Oquirrh Lake, reportedly attracts several different species of wildlife. The lake alone brings 59 different species of birds, ducks, amphibians, insects, and others.

The DCA said some of the injuries to the animals include federal crimes. There have been no reported animal deaths related to the incident.

The South Jordan Police Department is actively investigating the blow dart injuries but is asking the public for help.

Members of the community are asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity. Anyone with helpful information as to the animal attacks, or sees any suspicious activity, is asked to call South Jordan Police Department’s non-emergency line at (801)-446-4357.