KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Davis School District and Davis Technical College are partnering for a Concurrent Enrollment – Technical Education Pilot Program as of Thursday, July 6, according to Davis Tech officials.

This is the first concurrent enrollment agreement of its kind between a school district and a technical college in Utah, according to college officials.

Davis Tech President Darin Brush and DSD Superintendent Dan Linford signed the agreement at the school district’s Catalyst Center on July 6, according to Davis Tech officials.

With this program, students will reportedly receive both technical college and high school credit for completing Career and Technical Education courses through their high schools.

Students will have opportunities to transfer those credits to other Utah colleges and universities, according to the press release.

“This new agreement has powerful, real-world significance for our students,” the press release stated.

This agreement, according to Davis Tech, will make it easier for students to navigate pathways to college and careers. Students will also get a certificate from the college.

The partnership reportedly focuses on student success through efforts from both schools.

Davis Tech said that the high school students will be able to earn credit at Davis Tech while taking the following classes at the DSD Catalyst Center:

Business Marketing

Construction Management

Culinary Arts

Commercial Art

Pharmacy Technician I

Advanced Computer Programming

Video Production

Web Development

Officials stated that these courses will prepare students for high-wage, high-demand careers.

According to Linford, Davis School District is proud to partner with Davis Tech to create more academic and technical choices for its students.

“We hope that this partnership entices our students to look at these opportunities, create pathways to a successful life, and learn and flourish as a result of this collaborative effort,” Linford said.

Davis Tech has offered other certificate programs, including business, construction, health professions, information technology, manufacturing, service professions, and transportation.