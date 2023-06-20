DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Board of Education of the Davis School District reversed its earlier committee-based decision to remove the Bible from elementary and junior high school but keep it in high school libraries only.

This comes after a months-long debate on whether the book was appropriate for all school-age children or only high school students. Following this debate was the removal of the book from school shelves and protests statewide wanting the book back.

In December, Davis District received a request from an unknown person asking for the book to be reviewed following a statewide law, passed in 2022, allowing residents to challenge the books found in school libraries.

Davis District then assembled a review committee compliant with Utah code that requires school districts to include parents who are reflective of the community when determining if a book contains sensitive material. The district used a lottery-selected review committee , with a parent majority , to comply with this law.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Davis School Board explained the committee first determines whether a book contains material which violates the bright line rule outlined in Utah Code. If the book does not violate the bright line rule, the committee then considers age appropriateness of the book.

Age appropriateness is determined by considering violent or vulgar content as well as whether the book – taken as a whole – has serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors. Consideration of a book’s value for minors is dependent upon reliable expert reviews, the committee’s own experience and backgrounds, and the committee’s assessment of community standards.

The committee’s initial review determined the Bible did not violate the bright line rule, but then considered the age appropriateness of the book and found it was age appropriate for continued inclusion in high school libraries, but not in junior high or elementary school libraries.

Within days of the announcement, the district received and began processing appeals to the committee’s decision.

In a written statement, the Davis School Board said:

The appeal committee reviewed all relevant information pertaining to the original committee’s determination, as well as all information pertaining to appeal requests and public comments. The appeal committee determined that The Bible does not contain material which violates “bright line rule.” It then considered age appropriateness of The Bible using the standards outlined in law/policy. Based on its assessment of community standards, the appeal committee determined that The Bible has significant, serious value for minors which outweighs the violent or vulgar content it contains. Therefore, the appeal committee considers The Bible to be age appropriate and recommended that it be retained in school libraries at all levels (elementary, junior high, and high school).

On Tuesday, June 20, the board voted unanimously to uphold the appeals committee’s decision.

To date, the district has conducted reviews for 60 books. Of those, 37 were removed from all libraries due to bright line rule violations, 14 books were restricted at some school levels due to age appropriateness, and 9 were retained at all levels.