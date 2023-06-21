WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — A Woods Cross woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after being accused of abusing a 60-year-old man for months in order to get prescriptions for oxycodone and other pain relief medications.

Lyric Louise Nathan, 26, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces four third-degree felony charges of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, 10 Class A misdemeanor charges of falsely obtaining a prescription, and 10 Class A misdemeanor charges of intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to court documents, Nathan approached the victim while he was outside a West Valley City assisted living center. Police say the 60-year-old man suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Beginning in February through until June, Nathan would allegedly pick up the victim from the assisted living center and drive him to various doctors and emergency rooms across the valley. A booking affidavit says Nathan would pose as the victim’s daughter and tell doctors that he was in a serious car accident and would complain of back pain. After doctors would prescribe pain relief medication for the victim, police say she would drop him back off at the assisted living center and pick up the prescriptions herself.

The prescriptions largely consisted of oxycodone, though the booking affidavit also alleges Nathan obtained methocarbamol, cyclobenzaprine, meloxicam, methylprednisolone, and diazepam, all of which are muscle relaxers used to treat pain. As doctors stopped providing medications to Nathan and the victim, she would allegedly take him to a different location to get the prescription.

During one appointment, a doctor noted that the “family member seemed more concerned for [the victim’s] pain than the actual patient.”

It wasn’t until May 15 that the victim’s primary care physician was alerted to the several prescribed medications. She notified the Unified Police Department saying she was unaware of her patient’s visits to emergency rooms and that if he needed prescriptions, the assisted living center’s pharmacy would fill them.

When police spoke to the victim, he reportedly told them Nathan approached him while he was walking around the center and asked if she could give him a ride to some appointments. The victim’s brother told police that he doesn’t have a daughter and that he had never been in a car accident.

Police launched an investigation that reportedly led them to Nathan’s Woods Cross home.

According to the booking affidavit, Nathan admitted to using the victim to get pills saying she “thought they were friends and he was helping her with her back pain.” She reportedly told police she didn’t think there wasn’t anything wrong with the victim’s mental capacity. Police say Nathan also admitted to having become addicted to the pills after a car accident about three years ago.

Nathan’s husband reportedly told police he knew about his wife’s problem but was unaware of how severe it had become. When police searched the Woods Cross home, they reported finding pills on the floor in the bathroom and in the bedroom, where they claim their four children could have easily accessed them.

The search also allegedly turned up hospital paperwork for the victim.