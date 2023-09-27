FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Davis County inmate being held for the Utah Department of Corrections is back behind bars after officials say he was inadvertently released Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Joseph Armijo, 34, had originally scheduled for release on Tuesday, but the Utah Board of Pardons rescinded his release due to an alleged disciplinary violation. He was released anyway into the care of his mother.

Officials soon realized the mistake, and went to his home and took him back into custody, booking him into the Utah State Correctional Facility.

Asst. Deputy Executive Director Spencer Turley told ABC4.com that a miscommunication was likely at the heart of the mix-up.

“So once we were notified that date was rescinded, the communication didn’t make it to all of the places that it needed to be, and so the inmate was inadvertently released,” said Turley.

Armijo was originally in the Davis County Jail under a state contract, according to the Department of Corrections. Both organizations will conduct a joint investigation to determine exactly what happened and how to prevent it in the future, according to UDC.