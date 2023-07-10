FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A pair of Davis County sheriff’s deputies killed in a crash will be laid to rest in a memorial service Friday, July 14.

Cpl. Steven Lewis and Dpty. Jennifer Turner were killed in a wrong-way crash near the intersection of S. Weber Dr. and Canyon Meadows Dr. on Monday, July 3. They were both eastbound on a motorcycle and were reportedly unable to take a curve, colliding with a westbound truck. Both were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the public is invited to attend a memorial service for the pair at Dee Events Center, 4444 Events Center Dr. in Ogden from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Brigham City Cemetery, 300 E. 300 South in Brigham City from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Donations can be made at any America First Credit Union under Jennifer Turner’s name with account number 9127218 and also under Steven Lewis with account number 9127200.

The following are short biographies issued by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2018, Deputy Steven Lewis joined the Davis County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections deputy, serving in housing. In 2019, Deputy Lewis was honored by the Utah Gang Investigators Association for his commitment to safety and security within the Jail. Lewis located two homemade weapons on two federal inmates housed in our facility. Both of those inmates were documented gang members. His attention to detail and commitment to thorough searches undoubtedly prevented serious bodily injury to staff and other inmates. In February 2021, Deputy Steven Lewis was selected by the executive staff to help spearhead the beginning of a new program within the Sheriff’s Office. This new program became the Recruitment/Mentor Program. In 2021, Deputy Lewis was promoted to the rank of corporal, where he found his footing as a supervisor, helping other deputies learn the ropes. In 2022, Lewis took on a specialty assignment, leading the Davis County Honor Guard. In June, Cpl. Lewis was assigned to the firearms team, a position he was excited to hold. In addition to his service at the Sheriff’s Office, Steven served our great nation as a member of the Army for six years. He leaves behind three children, Katie Lewis-Toledo, Karissa Lewis, Steven Wade Lewis, five grandchildren, and his parents, Robyn and Ralph Lewis.