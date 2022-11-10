DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County voters approved a measure that would provide a $475 million bond to the Davis School District (DSD) on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The special bond election passed with 56.34% of the vote (52,969 votes), and will be used to improve Davis County schools over the next five years.

In the first two years, the DSD intends on starting construction on a new junior high school at the corner of 700 South and 4500 West in West Point. Additionally, DSD will begin designing plans to rebuild Sunset Junior High and Bountiful Elementary. All three projects are due to be completed in 2025.

“Our students, faculty and staff, and community are so excited to have a new building with plenty of space for students to learn and grow,” said Bountiful Elementary Principal Kristin McDonough in a statement. “We would like to carry the great spirit and pride of Bountiful Elementary into a new building, and we look forward to the opportunity to expand our arts and academic programs with an updated facility.”

Voters approved the last District bond in 2015, which DSD used to build Farmington High School, Shoreline Junior High School, and Sunburst Elementary. West Bountiful Elementary and South Clearfield Elementary were rebuilt while Mountain High School, Mueller Park Junior High, Viewmont High School, and Woods Cross High School under went major remodels.

According the district, bonding is the least expensive way for the district to complete large projects and will do so without a tax rate increase.

The Davis School District is the second largest district in Utah, with over 72,000 students, and according to the District, student enrollment is accelerating, creating a need for additional buildings.

The new bond will help create “aesthetically pleasing and modern schools” that will also improve resources for a “technology-driven, 21st-century education”