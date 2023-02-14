DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office has sent a love letter to an identity theft suspect this Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Day letter begins with, “Our Valentine is ghosting us, and we need your help.”

Courtesy of Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office goes on to tell us a little bit about her: “She has expensive taste – especially when it’s on someone else’s dime. She loves the movie, ‘Catch Me If You Can.’ She enjoys traveling – around the Northern Wasatch front, that is. She REALLY knows her way around a bank and finds it thrilling to withdraw large sums of cash that belong to others.”

Their Investigative Unit says they are eager to meet up with the woman, who is reportedly accused of withdrawing a large amount of money from the bank that doesn’t belong to her.

“We want to meet up with her today as we don’t want our singing telegram to go to waste,” the Sheriff’s Office states, signing off with “Your Valentine, The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit.”

If you recognize this suspect, please contact their non-emergency line at 801-451-4150 and reference case number D22-14327.