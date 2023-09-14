LINDON, Utah (ABC4) — A 21-year-old woman is being remembered, by her family, for her positive impact on those around her. Following a tragic crash on I-15 earlier this week she is not expected to survive.

Alycia Weir’s Suzuki SUV was hit in the rear while in backed-up traffic on I-15 near milepost 274 in Lindon. The Chevy Silverado that hit her caused her Suzuki to spin and overturn, rolling down an embankment on the right shoulder. While the SUV came to a rest on its wheels, Weir was thrown out of the car.

Weir was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her family said she was declared brain-dead later that same night.

“It was very difficult,” said Weir’s great aunt, Tami Anderson. “I felt helpless and I didn’t know what to do. Alycia Weir was just one of a kind and she was a beautiful girl.”

(Images courtesy of Tami Anderson)

Weir’s family described her as an adventurous girl who loved the outdoors and was an incredible cheerleader. Anderson said she had a bright smile and an upbeat spirit. She will be remembered as a positive light and someone who gave and impacted many lives.

“A lot of people have reached out to me tell me how she was so kind to them and fun and people just wanted to be around her,” said Anderson.

In her final moments, Weir will be able to impact even more lives, saving others with what she has left to give.

Since the accident, Weir’s family made difficult decisions on her behalf. As an organ donor, they hope her memory will live on. Anderson said her family is keeping her on a ventilator until they find a recipient for her lungs and Weir’s family takes comfort in knowing that she will be helping others live.

Anderson told ABC4 that Weir’s mother has yet to leave her side.

“She wants to spend every minute until the final operation with her,” said Anderson. “There’s just so much love for her and that family.”

After the accident, Anderson started a GoFundMe to help the family cover medical bills and funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been over 270 donations and the GoFundMe gathered over $17,500 to its $20,000 goal.

Anderson said while community support has been immense, the family’s hearts are still aching.

“We’ll miss her very, very much,” said Anderson. “She was a force.”

Those who wish to donate to the Weir family and help cover medical bills can donate by visiting the GoFundMe page here.