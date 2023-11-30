TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — An 11-year-old child left unattended in a vehicle involved in a robbery in Taylorsville Monday is safe.

According to Director of Kids and Car Safety Amber Rollins, a male and female suspect allegedly stole items from a Walmart. After police confronted them, the male suspect jumped into a getaway car with his female counterpart’s 11-year-old daughter in the back.

He then sped off, leaving the female robber at the scene, Rollins said.

The female suspect reportedly received a text that the male suspect would return her daughter safely, and before leading police on a “dangerous chase,” the male suspect dropped the daughter off at a mutual friend’s home, Rollins said.

Police reportedly apprehended the male suspect after a tire fell off his car and he tried to escape on foot.

“Contrary to what many believe, this is not a rare occurrence,” Kids and Car Safety said in a press release.

So far this year, Kids and Car Safety has documented 145 children who were left alone in a vehicle that was then stolen. They said each year they see an increase in these cases as the temperatures get cooler.

Although the victims of these types of incidents typically survive, Kids and Car Safety said it is “incredibly traumatizing” for everyone involved.

“Incidents like this are very easily avoidable by never leaving a child alone in a vehicle,” the release states.

According to Kids and Car Safety, thieves watch for vehicles to be left unattended with the keys inside and most of the time, they don’t realize that there is a child inside until after they have already stolen the vehicle.

To help protect children, Kids and Car Safety offered these tips for parents and guardians: