OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to tour the new Orem Temple.

The Orem Temple was announced in 2019 and construction began in September of 2020. The temple sits on a 16-acre plot just west of I-15 near Utah Valley University. The temple is a three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot building. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will be constructed on the temple site.

The public open house will run from Oct. 27 through Dec. 16, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Parking will be at designated off-site locations where shuttles will take visitors to the temple.

The open house includes a walking tour that lasts about 40 minutes. Information on tours can be found on the temple open house website.