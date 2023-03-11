PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Both US-40 (Daniel’s Pass) and US-189 (Provo Canyon) have reopened after multiple avalanches on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol reported the first closure at Provo Canyon shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday.

A view of US 189. Courtesy of UDOT.

An avalanche reportedly covered the road during mitigation operations, and was estimated at a 1-2 hour cleanup. UHP stated shortly after that the closure time would be 5-6 hours, which was then changed to 24 hours.

“Please plan ahead and use alternate routes,” UHP stated. US-189 has since been reopened for travel.

UHP reported that Daniel’s Pass was closed near mile marker 25 at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. This closure was also due to an avalanche.

US-40 has also been reopened, UHP states.

No further information is available at this time.