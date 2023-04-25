TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A cyclist was airlifted to a Salt Lake hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

According to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2100 N Main Street at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a cyclist being hit from the back.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that the bicyclist was wearing all black with no lights or reflectors.

“They didn’t see him until the last second, and that’s when the car that was behind the witness hit the cyclist in the back,” Bentley said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

First responders reported that the man sustained “extensive” injuries and would need to be airlifted to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley.

The driver who hit the cyclist is cooperating with authorities in their investigation. No charges will be filed at his time, Bentley said.