A bicyclist was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Guardsman Way and Sunnyside Avenue on Thursday morning (courtesy of SLCPD)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A bicyclist was struck by an SUV in Salt Lake City near the University of Utah on Thursday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Department said the collision happened before 8:30 a.m. on June 22. A bicyclist at the intersection of Guardsman Way and Sunnyside Avenue was struck by an SUV.

According to SLCPD, the bicyclist suffered critical injuries from the crash. Police have not released identifying details on the cyclist or the driver of the SUV, including name, age, or gender.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is responding to the crash. Traffic in all directions on Sunnyside Avenue and Guardsman Way is expected to be impacted for several hours.

Police are investigating the crash and are asking the public to avoid the area and take an alternate route.