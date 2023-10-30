SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 23-year-old cyclist was killed Monday evening after being struck by a commuter train in Salt Lake City.

Lt. Paul Nielson, with Utah Transit Authority Police, said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railway crossing near the intersection of 800 South and South 600 West, close to the Fear Factory haunted house attraction.

Just before the crash, a freight train was passing through the crossing. When that train passed, the cyclist went through the closed crossing gate and was struck by a northbound FrontRunner train.



The cyclist was identified as a 23-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has yet to be released.



“The lights were flashing, the bells were ringing, the arms were down,” Nielson said. “That’s why it’s imperative when people cross these rails, if it’s an active crossing, stay out of it, because there are trains going both directions.”



The collision remains under investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



