LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Culver’s of Layton is teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage blood donation by offering free food and custard. They said this is a “crucial initiative” because blood donations are so low.

Donors will reportedly be rewarded with vouchers for a pint of custard and a value basket, including a burger, fries, and a drink, while supplies last. The Red Cross encourages making an appointment for this drive, Tuesday, July 25, happening from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Michael Smauldon, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming Chapter, said the Red Cross is grateful that Culver’s of Layton is supporting them and helping them say “thank you” to donors. According to the Red Cross, donors have a big impact on the lives of patients in this region.

The U.S. is seeing a deficit of about 50,000 blood donations over the past two months, compared to last year’s donations, according to the press release. The Red Cross said that summer is often a challenging time for blood donations, so they encourage everyone to join them in making a positive impact.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eric Reese, Culver’s of Layton manager, said they are proud to partner with the Red Cross to help replenish the blood supply during the “summer donation slump.”

“Donating blood is a seemingly simple yet profoundly impactful act that significantly improves and helps to save countless lives,” Reese said. “Providing the vouchers for custard and burgers is a small gesture of appreciation and aims to inspire a greater number of people to join us in supporting Red Cross blood drives.”

The Red Cross said that during the summer, blood donations often decrease because of vacations, travel, and other, seasonal activities. This decline in donations can reportedly strain the blood supply and pose potential challenges for patients in need.

According to the press release, the Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, needing to collect about 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations daily to meet demand.

“This summer’s decline in donations can strain the supply, meaning hospitals

might not have what they need to save lives,” Smauldon said. “And any one of us — family member, neighbor, close friend — could need a life-saving blood transfusion due to an accident or illness.”

The Red Cross said donors of all types are needed, particularly type O, as that is what hospitals use most.

Additionally, all those who come to donate blood between July 17 and July 31 will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, exclusively available at Red Cross blood drives and donation centers, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment for this drive, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).