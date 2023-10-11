EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man Wednesday morning in rural Utah County after he allegedly brandished a gun while they were responding to a medical call.



Garrett Dutson, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference that the shooting happened in Manning Canyon, a recreational area west of Fairfield.

He said two deputies were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. after a 911 caller said he shot himself in the leg. When the deputies arrived on the scene, the man allegedly brandished a gun.



“In return, the two deputies fired their weapons, hitting the man,” Dutson said.



The deputies performed CPR on the man until emergency crews arrived. The man died at the scene.



The county’s Officer Involved Incidents task force responded to investigate the shooting. The unit is assigned to investigate any police use of force incident in the county.



The name of the man killed in the shooting has not been released. Nor have the names of the deputies involved.



Fairfield is located roughly 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.

