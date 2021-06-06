Crews rush to Pineview Reservoir for rescue mission

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Rescue crews were dispatched to a traumatic call at Pineview Reservoir, Friday afternoon.

According to the Weber Fire District, on June 5, multiple agencies rushed to the Pineview after a person reportedly had a waverunner accident.

Crews say, prior to their arrival, two passengers were thrown from their waverunner as they were jumping waves. One adult female then was injured, and bystanders tried to stabilize her in the water until authorities arrived.

Rescue crews tell ABC4, once emergency personnel arrived the female patient was immediately extricated from the reservoir and flown to an area hospital for recovery.

The passengers current condition at this time is unknown.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.