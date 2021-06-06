Crews respond to Layton structure fire

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Layton, Sunday.

According to the Layton City Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an area near 130 North and 400 West around 4:39 p.m.

Officials tell ABC4 that Layton units are currently on scene and are assessing the flames.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.