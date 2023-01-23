MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend.

According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.

Fortunately, only one person chose to be transported by ambulance throughout the night. That person came from the last crash of the night, which Mountain Green Fire said was the most serious crash, totally blocking the Eastbound freeway for about 20 minutes.

“In order to reach that rolled pickup, Engine and Ambulance crews had to get out of their rigs and instruct cars and semis where to move in the Chinese puzzle of backed up traffic on the bridge,” said Mountain Green Fire. “Several crew members had to walk about a quarter mile through stopped cars to begin treatment and hazard control.”

The crashes are said to be due to excessive speed for slippery conditions following Utah’s end-of-week storm. Mountain Green Fire said one crash was also being investigated by Utah Highway Patrol for possible DUI.