Crews rescue injured hiker following fall on Mount Olympus

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a call that an injured hiker slipped and fell on the main trail of Mount Olympus Sunday.

Two teams went up the mountain to locate the hiker, bringing equipment to carry the hiker down. Life Flight also responded to the scene and hoisted the hiker to safety.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue posted on Facebook that many people are hiking this year due to a lack of snow. However, they said to be careful to stay out of avalanche danger, bring microspikes for hiking, and come prepared to spend the night in case of an emergency.