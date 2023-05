HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) — A commercial building that is under renovation in Holladay has partially collapsed, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure collapse at 4890 S Highland Thursday evening. Officials say construction workers that were inside the structure were able to escape without major injuries.

Courtesy of JD Johnson/KTVX

Courtesy of JD Johnson/KTVX

Courtesy of JD Johnson/KTVX

The building is still unstable, UFA officials said.

This is a developing story.