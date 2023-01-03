SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) — Rocky Mountain Power closed down a section of State Route 92, also known as Timpanogos Highway, along the Sundance Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to remove fallen trees that have affected the resort’s power supply.

The resort says the canyon will close at 10 a.m. until dark today, though there may be intermittent openings. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and stay until dark.

“Rocky Mountain Power is working very hard to restore power,” the statement says. “Hundreds of trees snapped affecting several power poles in the canyon. They have multiple line crews and a tree mitigation company working tirelessly.”

The latest projection from the resort is that the restoration work will run into Wednesday.

The resort is running one lift on diesel auxiliary power at the moment. Staff members have decided to open the Outlaw Express lift only to season pass holders, S Card holders and lodging guests.

“We feel comfortable operating Outlaw Express temporarily on auxiliary power due to the investment made in a backup to the auxiliary power,” the statement writes.

The resort will not be selling day passes today. The beginner area and the Maverick terrain park will not be operational, but the small park on Stampede will be open.

The ski resort thanks its mountain team who worked hard during the winter storm over the weekend. Sundance was closed on Jan. 1 due to “extreme mountain weather conditions.” Over the course of the storm, the resort area reportedly received 41 inches of snow at mid-mountain elevations and higher as well as over 8 inches of water content.

“With the limited terrain and single lift operating, lines will likely be long and we would encourage those who can wait to come once we have power restored and can operate all our lifts,” the resort states.