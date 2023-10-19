SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The new home of the Salt Lake Bees is officially under construction as crews broke ground Thursday on what will become Downtown Daybreak.

The new ballpark for Utah’s Triple-A minor league baseball team is part of the first phase of the urban center planned for the Daybreak community and South Jordan. In a news release, the company spearheading the project, Larry H. Miller Real Estate, said workers broke ground along the Mountain View Corridor area.

Along with the privately owned ballpark, the first phase of the project will also include a cinema entertainment center. Completion of the entire project, which is set to include housing, restaurants, and outdoor recreation options, is expected to take more than 15 years to complete and was originally envisioned 20 years ago.

Currently, the Salt Lake Bees play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, however, their lease for the stadium ends after the 2024 season. The Bees will move to Daybreak and their new home field in 2025.

While some elements are expected to be completed as early as 2025, such as the ballpark, the “urban center” in South Jordan is anticipated to take over a decade to complete fully, the release said. However, the downtown project is reportedly designed to provide a finished feeling at the end of each phase.

A conceptual design of the future ‘Downtown Daybreak.’ Larry H. Miller Real Estate broke ground today, Oct. 19, and will begin constructing the Salt Lake Bees’ ballpark and a large cinema-entertainment center this fall. (Courtesy of the Larry H. Miller Company)

The ballpark and the cinema-entertainment center are the two pillars of the first phase, according to the press release.

The ballpark will have space for 7,500 people and will be scheduled with year-round activities. The Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment, which reportedly will be near the ballpark, will have movie theaters with all luxury seats, bowling, arcade games, event space, and a sport-themed lounge equipped with a chef.

The plaza that includes the ballpark and entertainment center will be named America First Square by America First Credit Union, the press release said. Planners are anticipating the space will host concerts, ice skating, and holiday lights among other events.

For additional information, please view the Downtown Daybreak website.