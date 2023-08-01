SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A crane reportedly hit several powerlines on Aug. 1, and now more than 10,000 residents who use Rocky Mountain Power are reporting outages.

A crane hit several powerlines near 2100 South and 900 East on Tuesday evening knocking several powerlines to the ground, according to Salt Lake City Police officials.

At this time there are no reports of fires or injuries. However, the traffic will be impacted on 900 East from 2100 South to 2700 South in Sugarhouse.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, as of 5:35 p.m., 11,591 customers have reported power outages. It was first reported around 5:07 p.m., shortly after the incident.

It reportedly affects the following zip codes: 84109, 84115, 84106, and 84105.

