SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Pet owners in Salt Lake City are raising awareness of coyote sightings after their dog was killed by a coyote near Tanner Park on Thursday, June 15, according to Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Authorities say a coyote killed a 5-year-old Miniature Schnauzer after the dog “left his property through an open gate” on Thursday morning.

Animal Services says coyotes often see small dogs as food and large dogs as a threat, saying coyotes have taken pets before from their backyards and even right off a leash.

In light of the recent events, authorities are providing the following tips to help protect your pets.

How to prevent pet-coyote conflict

Supervise your pets when they are outside, especially at dusk and dawn

Never leave pets outside after dark

Keep dogs leashed on trails

Never let your dog chase or “play” with coyotes

Cats should be kept indoors and farm pets should be kept in a secure shelter

How to keep coyotes off your property

Install outdoor and motion-sensitive lighting

Remove pet food, fallen fruit, bird feeders, and water sources from your property

Keep trash in a locked receptacle or only place it outside on the morning of pick up

Trim vegetation to reduce hiding places

If a coyote is on your property, make it feel unwelcome by yelling, throwing rocks, turning on sprinklers, or banging pots and pans

What to do if you encounter a coyote

Do not approach the coyote

Pick up small children and pets, make loud noises, and throw rocks or sticks if necessary

Do not run or turn your back on a coyote. Face the coyote, shout at it, wave your arms and back away slowly

Salt Lake County Animal Services says to call dispatch at 801-840-4000 if you encounter an aggressive coyote. If contacted, authorities will attempt to provide care to the animals and people without killing the animal.