SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Pet owners in Salt Lake City are raising awareness of coyote sightings after their dog was killed by a coyote near Tanner Park on Thursday, June 15, according to Salt Lake County Animal Services.
Authorities say a coyote killed a 5-year-old Miniature Schnauzer after the dog “left his property through an open gate” on Thursday morning.
Animal Services says coyotes often see small dogs as food and large dogs as a threat, saying coyotes have taken pets before from their backyards and even right off a leash.
In light of the recent events, authorities are providing the following tips to help protect your pets.
How to prevent pet-coyote conflict
- Supervise your pets when they are outside, especially at dusk and dawn
- Never leave pets outside after dark
- Keep dogs leashed on trails
- Never let your dog chase or “play” with coyotes
- Cats should be kept indoors and farm pets should be kept in a secure shelter
How to keep coyotes off your property
- Install outdoor and motion-sensitive lighting
- Remove pet food, fallen fruit, bird feeders, and water sources from your property
- Keep trash in a locked receptacle or only place it outside on the morning of pick up
- Trim vegetation to reduce hiding places
- If a coyote is on your property, make it feel unwelcome by yelling, throwing rocks, turning on sprinklers, or banging pots and pans
What to do if you encounter a coyote
- Do not approach the coyote
- Pick up small children and pets, make loud noises, and throw rocks or sticks if necessary
- Do not run or turn your back on a coyote. Face the coyote, shout at it, wave your arms and back away slowly
Salt Lake County Animal Services says to call dispatch at 801-840-4000 if you encounter an aggressive coyote. If contacted, authorities will attempt to provide care to the animals and people without killing the animal.