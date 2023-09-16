PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A cow moose was hit and killed on a highway in Park City recently, causing Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists to relocate her two calves.

Officials said the cow moose was killed on Highway 224, and her twin calves stayed near the busy highway, creating a dangerous situation for both drivers and the animals.

DWR biologists reportedly located, captured, and relocated the calves, which officials said are old enough to survive without their mother. “Calves can survive without their mother at this age and they are already off milk and their diet is vegetation. We are optimistic that they will do well in their new home. There are plenty of ponds and streams in this area as well,” Utah DWR stated.

The calves were taken to a “more suitable moose habitat” in central Utah, officials said.

Here are some tips to stay safe around moose:

Always give the moose plenty of space, and watch its behavior closely.

Never approach or try to feed a moose.

Keep dogs leashed and under control. (It’s actually against the law to allow dogs to chase or harass hoofed wildlife like moose.)

Stay calm. Don’t run away.

Talk and make your presence known while slowly backing away in the direction you came from.

If a moose charges you, hide behind something solid like a tree. Try your best to get inside a vehicle or building

If you get knocked down by a moose, curl into a ball, protect your head, and lie as still as you can until the moose leaves.

If a moose appears in your yard, do not attempt to “herd” them. Call DWR.

Warning signs that a moose is acting aggressively include lowering their heads, hair standing up on their necks, licking their snout, and pinning their ears back, according to the DWR.

It’s not uncommon to see moose in the foothill areas, but you should report one if they wander into city limits or highly-populated areas. DWR will then attempt to relocate the animal to a safer space.