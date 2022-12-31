WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27.

Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.

The search for Upshaw and Guzman comes after police asked local residents for any security camera footage from the scene of the shooting at Redwood Apartments near 4000 South and Redwood Rd., where the couple reportedly live. West Valley City Police Deputy Communications Director Roxeanne Vainuku said investigators believe Bernal and Upshaw met outside the apartment complect on the night of the shooting.

Dylan Gregorio Upshaw Aracely Hernandez Guzman

People Bernal had been traveling with on the night of the shooting originally told police that Bernal went to meet a person at the apartment complex. When he returned to the car, he was injured and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dylan Upshaw or Aracely Guzman is asked to contact West Valley City Police at (801) 840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously at majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov or (801) 965-5200.