UPDATE, 10:39 a.m.: Salt Lake City has been chosen by the International Olympic Committee to enter “targeted discussions” to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

The IOC has chosen France as its preferred partner for the 2030 Winter Games.

In a press conference this morning, Chair of the IOC’s Future Host Commission Karl Stoss praised Salt Lake City’s vision for the games, and he pointed to its existing infrastructure from the 2002 Winter Games as a positive. He said additional positives include Utah’s previous experience in hosting such a major event, exceptional public support, and a “very complex” master plan with no capital investment.

Stoss said a final decision will not be made for another six months, and the IOC will be visiting Salt Lake City as part of the final decision process, likely in April. A timeline for discussions will be established in the coming months. Utah will need to make a final presentation to the IOC in the spring of 2024.

“We already had a very strong support from the municipality, from the State of Utah, and also from the national government, including President Biden,” said Stoss. “He would guarantee for all the expenses, and they stand really in a strong strong status behind these games and this bid. They are looking forward to support it in each way they can do it.”

Olympic Games Executive Director Christopher Dubi said Salt Lake’s commitment to the Games is outstanding.

“During the commission, the governor and mayor were present even though it was Election Day, so that was quite stunning for her to stay with the commission,” said Dubi. “They have brought all the guarantees needed already at this point in time so it is extremely strong.”

Gov. Spencer Cox said the legacy of those who laid the groundwork for the 2002 Winter Games in Utah are largely responsible for the state’s frontrunner status for 2034. On top of that, the public’s support for the venture has also been key.

“It was the overwhelming support of Utahns that made this happen,” said Cox. “That’s what’s so unique — to have over 80% of the state very supportive, excited. We can’t get 80% of people to agree on whether the sky is blue, right? But this is the thing that we can agree on.”

ORIGINAL POST: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Will Utah be the host for an upcoming Winter Olympics Games? We could get a very important clue about it today.

The International Olympic Committee will be meeting in Paris starting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to discuss many futures of the Olympic Games. On their agenda is to hear from the Future Host Commission, which recently met with bidders seeking to host the Olympic Games, including Salt Lake City. The last American Olympics was held in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The Committee is expected to vote and select who they would like as a “preferred host” for future games, inviting the cities to “targeted dialogue.” A press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m. this morning.

The official announcement of future host cities will not be made until the 2024 Summer Games, slated for Paris. Sweden, France and Switzerland are all reportedly in the hunt for the 2030 Winter Games, in addition to Salt Lake City, according to the Associated Press. Salt Lake City is currently the only location bidding for the 2034 Winter Games.

At the same time as the Winter Olympic discussions with the IOC this morning, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is expected to make a “major announcement,” which is widely believed to be associated with Salt Lake City’s bid to host the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games.

The known upcoming Olympic Games are as follows:

Summer 2024 — Paris, France.

Winter 2026 — Milan / Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy

Summer 2028 — Los Angeles, Calif.

Summer 2032 — Brisbane, Australia

