COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Cottonwood Heights Police are offering up an acoustic guitar signed by Utah’s very own Post Malone.

The renowned musician and superstar donated the signed guitar to Cottonwood Heights Police to help them raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The program’s mission is to help veterans visit the war memorials built in their honor. Every year, Utah Honor Flight brings veterans to Washington D.C., giving them the opportunity to see these memorials firsthand.

Courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police

Over 2,000 veterans have flown out so far, the program’s website states.

To take part in Utah Honor Flight, veterans can submit applications here. Their next flight takes place October 10-11, departing from the Provo Airport.

The current bid for Posty’s signed guitar is $6,000.

If you’re interested, you can make an offer by sending an email to CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov. The bidding will close on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.

“We are so excited our local Cottonwood Heights Police Department chose us to receive the funds for their amazing fundraiser. CHPD is raising money for the Utah Honor Flight Program. Post Malone donated this signed acoustic guitar to help raise money,” Utah Honor Flight’s social media states. “BIG THANKS to Post Malone for the support of local Utah Veterans! And our officers.”