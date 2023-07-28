WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman working for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was charged Friday for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility.

Jennica Massie, 38, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since July 2021 as a civilian corrections assistant. She was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the criminal and internal investigations.

Three other employees that worked with Massie are also being investigated. The investigations will determine if and to what extent other employees, volunteers, or incarcerated individuals in the Weber County Correctional Facility were involved.

The investigation began in April of 2023 when a criminal street gang was reportedly able to obtain narcotics in the jail; which they were selling and using. Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that an employee in the jail was supplying drugs to the gang members.

After officials discovered Massie may have been involved, they set up a sting operation to confirm. According to the charging documents, Massie willingly arrived at a drug drop location and received a box of Suboxone (an opioid prescription drug used to treat opioid dependence). As soon as she received the box from the undercover detective, Massie was approached by a detective surveillance team and placed into custody.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office posted the following statement about the arrest:

“The illegal introduction of controlled substances into a correctional facility poses risks to the health and safety of employees, volunteers, and those incarcerated in our facility. Criminal charges will be pursued against anyone attempting to introduce controlled substances into the facility illegally.”

Massie was booked into the Weber County Jail on Wednesday, July 28, and has a court appearance set for August 3.